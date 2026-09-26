Scherzer will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Reds, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer said that he's still undecided about whether he'll retire after this season, but he'll officially get to make at least one more start on a big-league mound before he hangs up his cleats. The 42-year-old hasn't been particularly effective this season, posting a 6.14 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 77.2 innings, but facing a Reds offense that's turned in a .690 OPS since the beginning of September could allow him to end his Hall of Fame career on a high note.