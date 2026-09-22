Scherzer won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Orioles since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The right-hander potentially lined up to make two starts during the final week of the regular season, but Tuesday's postponement likely means Toronto will have to go in a different direction Sunday against Cincinnati. The game is being made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, with Scherzer likely to start one of those contests. The 42-year-old has a 4.26 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 40:20 K:BB across 50.2 innings since returning from back and thumb injuries in late July.