Scherzer (3-8) earned the win Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing a run on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Scherzer, after he gave up six runs over five innings in a loss to Baltimore his last time out. The veteran right-hander gave up a two-out run in the first inning before settling in and blanking Detroit over his final four frames. Scherzer's ERA now sits at 6.07 through 16 starts (72.2 innings) this season with a 1.36 WHIP and 54:31 K:BB. He's currently in line to face the Orioles on the road his next time out.