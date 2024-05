Scherzer (back) is still in a holding pattern while waiting for the soreness in his right thumb to subside, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy said the thumb improves every day, but Scherzer is not yet at the point where he can play catch. The right-hander threw 52 pitches in his first rehab start but experienced thumb soreness afterwards. His next rehab start, scheduled for April 30, was pushed back.