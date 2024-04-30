Scherzer's (back) rehab start with Double-A Frisco on Tuesday will be pushed back to thumb soreness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
The thumb issue apparently surfaced following Scherzer's start with Triple-A Round Rock on April 24, so he'll have his next outing pushed back. Rangers GM Chris Young hopes the veteran right-hander will be ready to pitch by the end of the week, so it doesn't appear to be a serious issue.
