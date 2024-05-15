Scherzer (back) will attempt to play light catch Wednesday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Scherzer is dealing with a nerve problem which has affected his throwing arm. He was given a cortisone injection in his right thumb to combat the issue, but it's something he might just have to learn to pitch through. Scherzer revealed that he underwent MRIs on his triceps, elbow and neck to make sure there wasn't something else going on, and all of those tests came back negative. The righty had begun a rehab assignment last month, but he's been shut down for a couple weeks with the nerve issue. Scherzer initially went on the IL after offseaon back surgery. There's no timetable for his return to the Rangers' rotation.