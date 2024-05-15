The Rangers transferred Scherzer (back/arm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Scherzer surprisingly avoided the 60-day IL to begin the season after the Rangers were encouraged enough by his recovery from his Dec. 15 back surgery during spring training to keep the door open for him to make his 2024 debut before May 27. Though Scherzer remained on track to meet the Rangers' goal as recently as a few weeks ago, it became clear that his absence would extend into June after he dealt with a thumb issue coming out of his first rehab start April 24 with Triple-A Round Rock. He hasn't been able to do much activity ever since, but he'll play light catch Wednesday while he contends with a nerve issue in addition to ramping back up from his herniated disc surgery. Fortunately for Scherzer, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com relays that the right-hander has had MRIs on his triceps, elbow and neck that all returned clean, so the nerve problem is believed to be something that he'll be able to manage. The Rangers will wait and see how he responds to playing catch Wednesday before mapping out his throwing progression any futher.