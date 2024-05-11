Scherzer (back) revealed that he received an cortisone injection in his right thumb after undergoing additional tests Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The exam revealed that Scherzer's thumb issue is more nerve-related than skeletal, and the right-hander experienced significant improvement following the injection. Scherzer noted that he passed multiple strength tests that would have indicated a ligament issue, and his rehab plan has changed accordingly. The 39-year-old was on the field Friday playing catch for the first time since having his rehab program delayed due to issues with his right thumb and forearm.