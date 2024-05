Scherzer (back/arm) will throw a "full" bullpen session Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Scherzer will throw off a mound for the first time since being shut down in early May, an encouraging sign for the 38-year-old, who's rehabbing a nerve problem in his throwing arm and an offseason back surgery. Prior to the setback, Scherzer threw 52 pitches April 25 in a rehab start at Triple-A Round Rock.