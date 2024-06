Scherzer (back/arm) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

After throwing about 25 pitches during Saturday's session, Scherzer gave a thumbs-up when he arrived at the clubhouse Sunday. Depending on how he recovers and how his conversations with the training staff go, Scherzer could face live batters Monday. Scherzer could then resume a rehab assignment soon thereafter.