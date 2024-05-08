Rangers general manager Chris Young said Wednesday that Scherzer (back) will remain shut down from throwing for the next few days due to a right thumb and forearm issue, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Scherzer has been on the 15-day injured list all season while completing his recovery from Dec. 15 surgery to address a herniated disc in his back, but it's his pitching arm that has presented complications for him coming out of his first rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock back on April 24. Young said that Scherzer won't resume ramping up again until the tightness and discomfort in his arm completely subsides, so the veteran right-hander still looks to be multiple weeks away from being ready to return from the IL.