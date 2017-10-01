Nationals' Max Scherzer: Leaves game with apparent injury
Scherzer left Saturday's game against the Pirates in the fourth inning with an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
This is certainly a troubling development with the start of the postseason less than a week away, but it's possible the team was just being extra cautious. Scherzer seemed to stumble on the mound after following through with his delivery on a pitch before being lifted.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 10 in win over Mets•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Rebounds with strong performance Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Runs out of gas Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Collects 14th victory of campaign•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Confirmed for start Friday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Tosses bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...