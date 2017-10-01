Play

Nationals' Max Scherzer: Leaves game with apparent injury

Scherzer left Saturday's game against the Pirates in the fourth inning with an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

This is certainly a troubling development with the start of the postseason less than a week away, but it's possible the team was just being extra cautious. Scherzer seemed to stumble on the mound after following through with his delivery on a pitch before being lifted.

