Scherzer (back) threw 25 pitches of live batting practice Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Initial evaluations pegged Scherzer to return in June, but the pitcher says he's now eying an early May return. "We're not ready to say a date, but we're looking at early May in being able to come back," Scherzer said. The next step is throwing 40 pitches Friday, and a first rehab start could come as early as next week.