Scherzer (back) completed a bullpen session Tuesday and expected to throw live batting practice next week, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The veteran right-hander continues to build up his workload as he makes his way back from December surgery to address a herniated disc, and he's closing in on the final stages of his rehab program. Scherzer could progress to a minor-league rehab assignment soon after facing live hitters, keeping a potential return in May on the table.