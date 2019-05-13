Nationals' Max Scherzer: Scoops up win over weekend

Scherzer (2-4) captured the win Saturday against the Dodgers after tossing seven innings of two-run ball while notching seven strikeouts. He scattered five hits and two walks in the outing.

While his losing record, 3.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP aren't what Scherzer's investors were counting on through nine starts this season, the 34-year-old has otherwise looked the part of a three-time Cy Young award winner. His 28.2 K-BB% is roughly on par with last season's career-best mark (28.7%), and his 0.76 HR/9 represents his best showing in the category since 2014. If he's able to come close to maintaining those underlying numbers in his subsequent starts, Scherzer's ERA should gradually move closer to his 2.25 FIP.