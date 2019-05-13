Nationals' Max Scherzer: Scoops up win over weekend
Scherzer (2-4) captured the win Saturday against the Dodgers after tossing seven innings of two-run ball while notching seven strikeouts. He scattered five hits and two walks in the outing.
While his losing record, 3.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP aren't what Scherzer's investors were counting on through nine starts this season, the 34-year-old has otherwise looked the part of a three-time Cy Young award winner. His 28.2 K-BB% is roughly on par with last season's career-best mark (28.7%), and his 0.76 HR/9 represents his best showing in the category since 2014. If he's able to come close to maintaining those underlying numbers in his subsequent starts, Scherzer's ERA should gradually move closer to his 2.25 FIP.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominant in quality start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Rebounds from shaky first frame•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 10•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Starting as expected•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Remains on track for Friday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Tweaks muscle in dugout•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start