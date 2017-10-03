Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws off flat ground
Scherzer (hamstring) threw off flat ground using his pitching motion Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
It remains to be seen when Scherzer will take the ball in the NLDS against the Dodgers, but Stephen Strasburg appears to be on track to start Friday -- he was throwing a bullpen session Tuesday. Nationals beat writers were raving about how unimpeded Scherzer seemed by the hamstring issue during this bullpen session, so he appears on track to start in this first series.
