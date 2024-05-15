Parker (2-2) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out three.

The rookie southpaw got little support in a 4-0 loss, with all the damage off him coming on a three-run blast by Andrew Vaughn in the third inning. Parker exited after 82 pitches (50 strikes), and after not serving up a homer in his first four big-league starts, he's been taken deep three times in his last two. He'll carry a 3.09 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB through 32 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Twins.