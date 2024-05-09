Parker allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Wednesday.

Parker served up his first two homers of the season -- both solo shots -- in the contest, but those were the only runs he allowed. He was given the hook after throwing only 77 pitches with two outs in the sixth inning, preventing him from notching his second quality start. Despite that disappointment and the fact that he fanned only three batters, this was another positive outing for the rookie, as he's now given up two or fewer runs in four of his five appearances. Parker has made a strong impression in the majors thus far with a 2.67 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB over 27 innings through five starts.