Parker (2-1) took the loss against Texas on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 5.1 innings.

Parker had his least-effective outing through four big-league starts, giving up a season-high three runs while taking his first career loss. The southpaw still managed to keep Washington within striking distance, but the Nationals' offense failed to scratch against four Rangers pitchers. Parker's ERA is still a commendable 2.53, and it's supported by a strong 1.08 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB through 21.1 frames.