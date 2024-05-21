Parker (3-2) earned the win Monday against the Twins, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

Parker tossed his second quality start of the season, requiring 94 pitches to complete the accomplishment. The rookie southpaw has impressed in his first 38 career innings, posting a 3.32 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB. Parker currently lines up to face the Mariners in his next start this weekend.