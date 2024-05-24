Parker's next projected start will be pushed back to Monday at Atlanta, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports. Parker was initially scheduled to face the Mariners on Sunday.
Although Parker will have a full week in between starts, he'll catch the series opener against Atlanta instead of Patrick Corbin. On the year, Parker owns a 3.32 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP across 38.0 innings.
