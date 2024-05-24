Share Video

Link copied!

Parker's next projected start will be pushed back to Monday at Atlanta, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports. Parker was initially scheduled to face the Mariners on Sunday.

Although Parker will have a full week in between starts, he'll catch the series opener against Atlanta instead of Patrick Corbin. On the year, Parker owns a 3.32 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP across 38.0 innings.

More News