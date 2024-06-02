Parker (4-3) took the loss to the Guardians on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Parker loaded the bases and allowed a two-run single to Kyle Manzardo in the first inning and surrendered another run in the third when Jose Ramirez scored on a wild pitch. Parker's four walks were a season high, but he was still able to pitch into the sixth and has not allowed more than three runs in any of his nine starts this season. Parker will take a 3.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB into a home matchup against Atlanta next week.