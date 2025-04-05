Parker (2-0) earned the win against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts over six innings.

Parker tossed five scoreless frames before surrendering a run in his final inning, earning his second straight quality start despite some command issues. The southpaw needed 82 pitches to get through six innings and has now opened the season with wins over two high-powered lineups in the Diamondbacks and Phillies. He'll carry a 0.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB over 12.1 innings into a road start against the Marlins next weekend.