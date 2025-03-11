Parker allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four across four innings during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
Parker was scratched from his last spring start after feeling stiffness in his neck, but he gained clearance to toss a side session Friday and ultimately took the bump for Monday's exhibition. It's a great sign that Parker was able to eat up four innings in his latest start, likely indicating there isn't much concern about his availability for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Nationals' Mitchell Parker: Throws bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Mitchell Parker: Dealing with neck stiffness•
-
Nationals' Mitchell Parker: Works five scoreless frames•
-
Nationals' Mitchell Parker: Surrenders five runs in loss•
-
Nationals' Mitchell Parker: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Mitchell Parker: Pitches poorly in no-decision•