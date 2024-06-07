Parker allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out two batters over seven innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Thursday.

Parker allowed just one hit through six scoreless frames before Atlanta got to him for a pair of runs on a single and a homer in the seventh. The rookie left-hander still managed to close out that frame to tie his longest outing of the season, but he had to settle for a no-decision. Parker has been remarkably consistent as a major-league pitcher thus far, allowing three or fewer runs in all 10 of his starts. He holds a 3.47 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 45:12 K:BB through 57 frames on the season.