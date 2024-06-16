Parker (5-3) picked up the win Sunday against Miami, allowing one earned run on six hits and zero walks while striking out four over six innings.

Parker's excellent rookie season continued as he turned in another quality start, his fourth over his past six games. During that span, the southpaw has pitched to a 3.03 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and a 25:8 K:BB across 35.2 innings. While Parker doesn't typically post high-strikeout totals, he has been remarkably consistent all season, allowing three earned runs or fewer in all 12 of his starts. He will look to keep the success going in his next start, currently scheduled for next weekend at Coors Field.