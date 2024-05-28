Parker (4-2) earned the win Monday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

With a 100-pitch effort, Parker tossed his second straight quality start and third of the season. The Nationals starter generated a solid 17 whiffs to collect his six strikeouts. The 24-year-old lefty continues an impressive rookie campaign, now owning a 3.45 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB in 44.1 innings. Parker is tentatively scheduled to pitch against the Guardians on the road in his next start.