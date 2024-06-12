Parker allowed four unearned runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Tuesday against Detroit. He stuck out one.

Parker held the Tigers scoreless through his first four innings, though he'd ultimately allow four unearned runs in the fifth following his own error. While Parker wasn't at his best Tuesday, the rookie left-hander has still yet to allow more than three earned runs in 11 starts this season. His ERA is down to 3.21 with a 1.09 WHIP and 46:15 K:BB across 61.2 innings. Parker is currently in line to face the Marlins at home in his next outing.