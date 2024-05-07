The Nationals activated Garcia (illness) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Garcia was down for a couple weeks with the flu but is ready to roll now after making just one rehab appearance. The 27-year-old has allowed six runs but has struck out 13 over 8.1 relief innings with the Nats this season.
More News
-
Nationals' Robert Garcia: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Robert Garcia: Goes on IL with illness•
-
Nationals' Robert Garcia: Hit with loss Monday•
-
Nationals' Robert Garcia: Only lefty in Opening Day bullpen•
-
Nationals' Robert Garcia: Placed on paternity list•
-
Nationals' Robert Garcia: Collects first big-league win•