The Nationals placed Garcia on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 21, with the flu, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
There's been a bug going around the Nationals' clubhouse and Garcia got it bad enough to force an IL stint. He'll be eligible to return May 7 and seems likely to be back at that time.
