Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Wednesday that Garcia (shoulder) threw two bullpen sessions last week at their facility in Arizona, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Garcia has had a drawn-out recovery process from left rotator cuff inflammation, as the injury has kept him on the shelf since April 23. After months of little to no progress, Garcia finally seems to have turned a corner and could resume throwing live batting practice at some point this week. The Rangers remain hopeful that Garcia will be able to rejoin the big-league bullpen at some point in September.