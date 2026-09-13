Garcia (1-1) struck out one over a scoreless fifth inning to earn the win Saturday over the Diamondbacks.

It's more accurate to state that Garcia "vultured" the win. After Texas scored six times in the top of the fifth to take a 6-1 lead, starter Kumar Rocker began the bottom of the frame with two consecutive walks and was replaced by Garcia. This was the reliever's third appearance since returning to the active roster last week. The left-hander has not allowed a hit, walk or run while striking out four over three innings.