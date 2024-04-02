Garcia (0-1) took the loss against the Pirates on Monday, allowing one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

The southpaw struck out Oneil Cruz to end the sixth inning after replacing Derek Law on the mound, but a Michael Taylor bunt single to lead off the seventh for Pittsburgh eventually came around to score and break a 3-3 tie after Garcia had turned things over to Matt Barnes. Garcia could see a heavy workload in 2024 as the only lefty in the Nats' bullpen, and he's already made three appearances in Washington's first four games, posting a 4:0 K:BB in 2.2 innings and giving up only Monday's run so far.