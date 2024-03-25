Garcia has made the Nationals' 26-man roster to begin the season, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old will be the only left-hander in the team's initial bullpen, potentially putting him in line for regular high-leverage work. Garcia posted solid numbers in 2023 over 25 big-league appearances split between the Marlins and Nats, collecting two wins and four holds with a 3.66 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 33:12 K:BB.
