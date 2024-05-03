Garcia (illness) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Fredericksburg on Saturday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Garcia had a stomach bug bad enough that it forced an injured list move last month, but he's ready for games again. The reliever should return next week when first eligible.
