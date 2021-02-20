Armenteros (elbow) will throw off the bullpen mound Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Armenteros sat out the entire 2020 season after he had a bone spur removed from his elbow in March and was non-tendered by the Astros during the offseason. If he's fully healthy, the right-hander should compete for a job on the major-league pitching staff heading into the 2021 campaign. Armenteros has served mainly as a starter in the past but could also settle for a bullpen role with the Nationals.
More News
-
Nationals' Rogelio Armenteros: Scooped up by Nats•
-
Diamondbacks' Rogelio Armenteros: Heading to Arizona•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Transferred to 45-day IL•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Lands on IL•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Continuing rehab•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Part of player pool•