Armenteros (elbow) will throw off the bullpen mound Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Armenteros sat out the entire 2020 season after he had a bone spur removed from his elbow in March and was non-tendered by the Astros during the offseason. If he's fully healthy, the right-hander should compete for a job on the major-league pitching staff heading into the 2021 campaign. Armenteros has served mainly as a starter in the past but could also settle for a bullpen role with the Nationals.

