Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Taken off disabled list
Kelley (forearm) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.
Kelley's season ended in late September with inflammation in his right elbow, following a rough year which saw the right-hander post a 7.27 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 26 innings of relief. Looking ahead, Kelley should be ready to get back to business during spring training after receiving a stem cell injection a month ago.
