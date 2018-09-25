Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans five in no-decision
Strasburg allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out five over four innings Monday against the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision.
Strasburg gave up just one run in the fifth inning, but the Nationals decided to pull him after he reached 100 pitches (59 strikes). The 30-year-old has looked sharp down the stretch of the regular season, surrendering two or fewer runs in each of his previous six outings (34.2 frames). Although the Nationals have been eliminated from the postseason, he'll look to finish his year on a high note Sunday in Colorado.
