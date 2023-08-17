Garrett went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

The 27-year-old ripped a James Paxton cutter over the fence in left-center field in the fourth inning before capping the scoring in the eighth by crushing a Garrett Whitlock sinker 442 feet to center field. Garrett the outfielder appears to be pushing his way into an everyday role by going 8-for-17 (.471) over the last five games with two doubles, two homers, four runs and eight RBI, pushing his slash line on the season to .266/.346/.458.