Garrett (lower leg) will play in a simulated game Monday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

It will be the first time Garrett has played in a game setting since he needed surgery last August on his left fibula and ankle. The Nationals are still holding out hope that the 28-year-old can be ready for Opening Day, but it's going to be close. Garrett is slated to see lots of action at designated hitter and also the outfield for the Nats this season.