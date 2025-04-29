The Nationals released Garrett on Tuesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Garrett was dropped from the Nationals' 40-man roster in February and got off to a horrendous start at Triple-A Rochester, slashing .087/.177/.130 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and 5:22 BB:K across 51 plate appearances. The 29-year-old will look for a much needed change of scenery.
More News
-
Nationals' Stone Garrett: Remains in organization•
-
Nationals' Stone Garrett: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Stone Garrett: Homer, three hits in season debut•
-
Nationals' Stone Garrett: Back in big leagues•
-
Nationals' Stone Garrett: Activated and optioned•
-
Nationals' Stone Garrett: Shifts rehab to Triple-A•