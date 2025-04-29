The Nationals released Garrett on Tuesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Garrett was dropped from the Nationals' 40-man roster in February and got off to a horrendous start at Triple-A Rochester, slashing .087/.177/.130 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and 5:22 BB:K across 51 plate appearances. The 29-year-old will look for a much needed change of scenery.