The Nationals activated Garrett (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Garrett had just had his rehab assignment moved from Double-A Harrisburg to Rochester and the Nats have elected to keep him there for a while longer. Coming back from reconstructive surgery on his left ankle, Garrett has gone 7-for-31 with a 9:7 K:BB over 40 plate appearances so far on his rehab assignment. The 28-year-old should be back with the Nationals soon enough, particularly with Lane Thomas (knee) not out indefinitely, but the club wants Garrett to sharpen things up a bit more first.