Garrett cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old was designated for assignment by the Nationals last week but will stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Garrett appeared in just two MLB games last season and spent most of the campaign at Rochester, where he had a .674 OPS in 71 contests.
