Stone Garrett: Retires from professional baseball
By RotoWire Staff
Garrett has announced his retirement from professional baseball, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Garrett was released by the Nationals back in April before catching on with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization. The 29-year-old boasts a career .276/.341/.492 batting line over parts of three major-league seasons, but he never looked the same after reconstructive surgery on his left ankle in August 2023.
