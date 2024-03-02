Garrett (lower leg) has been hitting and running the bases in minor-league intrasquad games, but he has yet to play defense and isn't ready to play a full nine innings, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez still believes Garrett could be on the Opening Day roster, however. "I'm still optimistic that he can do it," Martinez said Saturday. "He's working really hard. Probably the next 10-12 days are going to really determine where he's at. They're pushing him, and he wants to be pushed." However, the 28-year-old could be running out of time to get in enough Grapefruit League action that the team will be comfortable having him on the 26-man roster to begin the season, even if he's limited initially to DH duties. If Garrett does wind up on the injured list, it might open the door for top prospect James Wood to make the Opening Day roster.