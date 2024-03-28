The Nationals placed Garrett (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

As expected, Garrett won't be available to begin the season while he continues his recovery from the left ankle reconstruction surgery he underwent last August. According to MLB.com, Garrett is expected to stick around at the Nationals' facility in Florida to participate in extended spring training games, and he could then head out on a minor-league rehab assignment thereafter. Once he's deemed ready for his 2024 debut, Garrett will likely serve as a short-side platoon player in the corner outfield or at designated hitter.