Garrett (fibula/ankle) is running at full speed and taking live batting practice during the early stages of spring training, but the Nationals don't have a timeline for when he'll be cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Zuckerman previously reported last week that Garrett would be a full participant at camp, and while that's largely been the case thus far, the Nationals are still easing the 28-year-old along slowly to some degree as he makes his way back from late-August surgery to repair a broken left fibula and address related ankle damage. In addition to delaying Garrett's inclusion in the spring lineup, the Nationals have also been holding him out of certain running drills, including one Wednesday that all of the team's other healthy position players took part in. Garrett thus far hasn't reported any setbacks with his left leg and remains a realistic option for the Nationals' Opening Day roster, but his status won't be officially known until the latter stages of spring training.