Rainey (0-1) allowed a game-winning two-run homer, two hits and a walk, earning the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

It was a rough 2021 debut for the right-hander as Rainey needed 28 pitches, the worst of which being a middle fastball that pinch hitter Pablo Sandoval hit for a homer, to get through the seventh inning. Rainey's average fastball velocity Wednesday was 95 mph, a decrease from 97.7 in 2019. The fastball, with which Rainey consistently touched 100 mph in the 2019 postseason, is his primary pitch and must improve considerably if he's to keep a high-leverage role in Washington's bullpen.