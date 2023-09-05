Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Rainey (elbow) will "get a few more outings" on his minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the 60-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Rainey has a bit of achiness in his right arm, but Martinez labeled it as "the norm" for a pitcher who went a full calendar year between live appearances. Now more than 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery, the 30-year-old reliever has posted a 5.14 ERA and 8:6 K:BB in seven rehab innings between the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Single-A Fredericksburg, Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester.