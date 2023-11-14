Rainey agreed to a one-year contract with the Nationals on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 30-year-old righty missed almost all of 2023 on the road back from Tommy John surgery, but he tossed a scoreless inning against Atlanta on Sept. 30 and averaged 96.3 mph with his fastball. He should work in a setup role for Washington in 2024.